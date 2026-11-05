Fifty-two more vehicles in Cyprus have been recalled over defective Takata airbags that could cause serious injuries or even death, the road transport department announced on Thursday.

The affected vehicles include models from BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The faulty airbags may rupture when activated, sending metal fragments flying into the vehicle and putting drivers and passengers at risk.

The department said owners of the listed vehicles had been sent SMS messages using the contact details registered in its system.

Distributors and manufacturers’ representatives will also contact owners under the procedures set out by law.

Drivers have been urged not to use their vehicles until the defective airbags have been replaced.

The department said taking the vehicles off the road until repairs were completed was essential to prevent a potentially serious accident and protect drivers, passengers and other road users.

Vehicle owners who want to check the recall or seek further information can contact the department on 22807000 or email [email protected].

A full list of the 52 affected vehicles, including registration numbers and chassis numbers, has been published by the department.