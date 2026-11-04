UK airlines plan seat boost to Cyprus for 2027 season

Cyprus’ tourism sector has proved more resilient than expected during the 2026 season, despite regional developments that created uncertainty in the market, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, as early indications from the British market point to increased flight capacity for next year.

Koumis said the sector had managed to significantly limit its losses following the uncertainty triggered by the events of March 1, with the decline in tourist arrivals compared with the previous year standing at 5.6 per cent.

He estimated that the reduction would narrow further by the end of 2026, expressing confidence that the island had once again demonstrated the resilience of its tourism industry.

“For another year, Cyprus’ tourism sector has succeeded,” Koumis said, adding that official statistics and specialist analyses both confirmed the sector’s ability to withstand difficult circumstances.

Looking ahead to 2027, the deputy minister struck a cautiously optimistic tone, pointing to encouraging early signals from the British market following initial discussions with Cyprus’ strategic partners.

He further mentioned that major tour operators had already announced plans to increase the number of airline seats available to Cyprus, creating the prospect of higher visitor numbers from the United Kingdom next year.

However, Koumis cautioned that 2027 would be a challenging year for international tourism, with expected increases in air fares potentially influencing consumer decisions when planning holidays.

He nevertheless expressed confidence that Cyprus would be able to manage the challenge without suffering significant losses, drawing on the resilience demonstrated during the current season.

The deputy minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening air connectivity between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, describing it as a central priority of the island’s tourism policy.

Cyprus is currently connected by air to 18 British cities through six airlines, with a seventh carrier expected to join the market, further expanding travel options between the two countries.

“Air connectivity between Cyprus and the United Kingdom is improving further, and this is something we had been pursuing,” Koumis said.

His remarks came on the sidelines of the World Travel Market, one of the international tourism industry’s major annual gatherings, which brings together representatives from destinations, tour operators, airlines and other businesses.

The London exhibition is an important meeting point for the sector, allowing industry participants to assess the performance of the season drawing to a close while also shaping commercial partnerships and trends for the following year.

This year’s event brings together representatives from more than 180 countries, according to the organisers, with over 4,000 exhibitors and 5,500 professional buyers expected to attend.

Total participation is forecast to exceed 46,000 people, underlining the exhibition’s importance as a forum for government officials, tourism organisations, travel businesses and airlines.

For Cyprus, the event provides an opportunity to review the performance of its tourism industry while pursuing further cooperation with international partners, particularly in the British market, one of the key sources of visitors to the island.