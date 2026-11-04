Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired at the Ormidia home of the 76-year-old father of a prisoner serving a life sentence on Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene in the Larnaca district village in the morning after gun shots hit the exterior of the man’s house.

The perpetrators are believed to have wanted to send a message to the 48-year-old son of the man, who is serving a life sentence for a quadruple murder in Ayia Napa in 2016.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old brother of the lifer had become the target of a murder attempt.

That incident occurred in August 2026, when unknown individuals rammed his car in the Kokkines area of Ayia Napa, before opening fire on him.

The 33-year-old escaped unharmed, but his vehicle and a nearby building were damaged in the shooting.

Shortly afterwards, a burning car was found in an open area near Avgorou. Police have since confirmed that the vehicle was linked to the case and believed to have been used by the perpetrators to flee the scene.

The 48-year-old prisoner is serving life sentences at the central prison in Nicosia in connection with the June 2016 murders of businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis, police officer Elias Hadjiefthimiou and his wife Skevi who were shot dead at the Stone Garden restaurant in Ayia Napa in June 2016.

One of the shooters, the Albanian Yiani Vogli, was killed in the incident, while a police officer at the table was seriously injured.

The couple’s two children, aged 12 and 15, were also present but escaped unharmed.

Four suspects Marios Christodoulou 39, Panayiotis Pentavkas, 38, Dejan Loy, 42, and Sofia Gregoriou, 28 were on trial for the case, facing charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy.

Two other suspects, Charalambos Andreou, 32, and Sotira Neophytou, 30, later admitted their involvement in the case and were sentenced to life imprisonment and five months in prison in October 2016.

At a later hearing, Kalopsidiotis’ nephew Yiannis Theophanous Kalopsidiotis told the court that his uncle had been murdered because he had refused to allow drugs to be sold in his nightclubs and had described the accused Pentavkas as “the enemy”.

Investigations into Wednesday’s shooting are ongoing.