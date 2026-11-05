The police carried out “decisive and intensified” action on Thursday to crack down on organised crime, under the codename ‘Plegma’, leading to the arrest of 26 individuals.

Among the evidence found was over €25,000 in cash, mobile phones, firearms and drugs.

The operation follows previous action that began in February, which resulted in confiscating 167kg of cannabis, 62kg cocaine and 4.5kg cannabis resin.

Five people are already under arrest pending trial.

More later…