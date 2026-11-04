A 53-year-old hotel manager was found guilty of sexually abusing two minors in 2023 on Wednesday.

The case concerns two girls, aged 16, who were holidaying in Cyprus with one of the girls’ families and were staying in a hotel unit in the tourist area of Paphos where he was working.

The girls had accused the man of sexually harassing them and had reported the case to the police.

After evaluating the evidence presented to it, the court found the testimonies of the two minor victims to be credible and rejected the defence’s claims.

The court proceedings were held behind closed doors with the next hearing set for November 18.