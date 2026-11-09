Demetra Holdings Plc purchased 4,080 of its own shares on November 6, 2026, at a price of €1.32 per share, the company announced on Monday.

The purchases were carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation (CISCO), in accordance with an authorisation granted at Demetra’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The company said the transactions were conducted under the relevant Cyprus Stock Exchange regulations, the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and Article 57A of the Companies Law, Cap. 113.

The shares were acquired in three separate transactions, all at the same price of €1.32.

The largest purchase involved 3,755 shares, while the other two transactions covered 125 and 200 shares respectively.

The total acquisition amounted to 4,080 shares, costing €5,385.60.

Demetra said the purchases formed part of its authorised own-share buyback activity.