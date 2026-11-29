Heavy rain and storms will hit Cyprus on Monday, with the met office warning of hail and periods of intense, prolonged downpours.

Showers began in the east on Sunday, and unsettled weather is due to spread across the island through the day.

The oncoming storm, named Argos, is heading east from south of the Peloponnese and will bring stronger winds in storms.

Sunday will stay mostly cloudy with local rain and isolated storms, and hail is considered likely.

Temperatures will reach 21C in Nicosia, 23C in Limassol and Larnaca and 14C in Troodos.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to 11C in Nicosia, 13C in Limassol and Larnaca, 15C in Paphos and 6C in Troodos.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with occasional rain and isolated storms.