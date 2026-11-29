Police booked 239 people, 132 of which for speeding, and arrested four others during overnight checks on Saturday night.

The arrests were for illegal possession of property, illegal residence in Cyprus and refusing to provide a breath sample during a drink driving test.

Officers stopped 748 vehicles, checked 958 people, with another seven traffic cases are under investigation; fourteen vehicles were impounded.

Of 594 drivers tested for alcohol, 24 were booked.