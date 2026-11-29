New crossing points offer a glimpse of progress, but the dispute over political equality and power-sharing continues to scupper progress

In Homer’s Odyssey, Queen Penelope weaves a shroud by day and unpicks it by night, in a brilliant delaying tactic to keep her suitors at bay, so that the moment of decision never arrives. Cypriots know the technique. We have watched it at the negotiating table for half a century.

On November 9 the loom was busy. Under the patient eye of the UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin, President Nikos Christodoulides and Tufan Erhurman agreed to open two new crossing points, at Akincilar-Lympia and Gemikonagi-Kambos-Karavostasi. They agreed to revive a bicommunal education programme, to build a rapid crisis-response mechanism and to restore Maronite churches and an Armenian monastery. Six days later, on the anniversary of the 1983 UDI by the Turkish Cypriots, the night fell. President Christodoulides’ statement unstitched much of that week’s goodwill in a few paragraphs. Read together, the two moments reveal a method. The president gives crossings. He does not give commitments.

A house without keys

The statement calls the Republic of Cyprus “the common home of all its lawful citizens”. Robert Frost defined a home as a place where, when you go there, they take you in. The president’s version is conditional: Turkish Cypriots are welcome, provided they arrive on the host’s terms. Nothing on political equality, nothing on effective participation, nothing on the rotating presidency that Ms Holguín calls fundamental.

A house without keys is not a common home. It is a guest room.

The same is true of security. The president dismisses “anachronistic guarantees”, but trust needs to be built. The bicommunal Committee on Missing Persons has returned remains to more than a thousand families on both sides, quietly and with dignity. As I wrote earlier, every missing person counts. It works because it gives each community something concrete and asks the same of both. That is the model.

The most consequential line is the pleasantest. Negotiations, the president says, should rest on the agreed framework and on “the principles, values, and law of the EU”. But the agreed framework is the UN one: Security Council resolutions, and a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality. EU law matters, but every serious plan, the Annan Plan included, needed permanent exceptions from it. Indeed, Protocol 10 of the 2003 Act of Accession already suspends EU law in the north, pending a solution. To set EU law above the UN framework is to utter that Turkish Cypriot equality would sit beneath a European majority.

Penelope at Her Loom, painting by Angelica Kauffman, 1764

Enosis once meant union with Athens. Now it means union with a European order in which one community holds the seat, the veto, and the vote, and the other is welcomed as a citizen but not as a partner. The president calls also to tie EU-Turkey relations to Cyprus hoping that Brussels will discipline Ankara with Turkey no longer a guarantor power with treaty rights, or a party to any settlement.

Waiting for Godot, with crossing points

The pattern is now familiar. The president concedes what is small, visible and reversible: a crossing, a committee, a restoration. These buy insurance against blame if the process collapses. Then he speaks in terms that keep the substance exactly where it has always been. Samuel Beckett captured the method in Waiting for Godot. At the end of each act his two tramps, Vladimir and Estragon, agree that it is time to go. But they do not move. They are waiting, for a Godot who never arrives, someone from outside who will settle everything. Each evening a boy brings word that Godot will not come today, but surely tomorrow.

Ms Holguín has noticed. In her Cyprus Mail interview of November 8, she said the president never gave her his 19 points in writing, and that only few of them are genuine confidence-building measures. She remarked, with diplomatic understatement, that time seems “not so important” to the leaders. Nearly 20 months have passed since Geneva.

Anton Chekhov, in advice to young playwrights, expressed the principle that all elements presented must eventually come into play over the course of the story told. A shotgun placed on the stage in the first act must be fired by the last. The rotating presidency is that gun. The Turkish Cypriot side wants it accepted before talks begin; the Greek Cypriot side wants it settled within them. Ms Holguín proposed the answer: make it the first item, and if there is no agreement, stop. A leader who means to share power will welcome that test. Its corollary needs no diplomat to explain: to refuse the test is to fail it.

Caught between two mirrors

On November 15 two letters were written about Cyprus, and neither was addressed to the other side. While President Christodoulides offered Turkish Cypriots a home without keys, President Erdogan wrote to Mr Erhurman that a durable solution depends on “the coexistence of two states side by side” and called on the world to recognise the north. One letter dissolves the Turkish Cypriots into a European majority; the other seals the border. Each is the other’s mirror, and each hands the other its alibi.

Caught between the two mirrors stands Mr Erhurman, elected on a encouraging mandate for a settlement, who has said plainly that a solution against Turkey is impossible. Mr Erhurman as the leader most visibly holding the door open has the least room to move. But it is President Christodoulides who holds the seat in Brussels. What he offers Turkish Cypriots is toil, subservience and tears, in the cause of nothing that a partner could accept.

And yet I end in hope. As I wrote earlier, Sarastro’s temple in Mozart’s Magic Flute rests on three principles Cyprus still lacks: peace without vengeance, justice without domination, security without fear. Each is within reach. Families from both communities have stood together at the graves of loved ones returned by the Committee on Missing Persons. Grandmothers will eventually walk from Lympia to Akincilar on roads closed for half a century. Young Cypriots, who have never known their island whole, meet across without asking anyone’s permission.

The window remains narrow. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leaves office at the end of December, and Ms Holguín has warned that failure would do “huge damage”. The leaders in Ankara, Athens, and both halves of Nicosia are all in office, with no election immediately ahead. The crossings are only a gift to the process. It is time for a commitment worthy of it. Penelope, after all, eventually stopped unpicking. Odysseus came home.