Monday’s proceedings before the Larnaca criminal court in the case of the naturalisation of a foreign investor through the Cyprus investment programme have been postponed due to the absence of a member of the court’s composition.

A new hearing has been set for November 23, during which the court will examine whether a prima facie case has been established against the eight defendants – individuals and legal entities – who had been acquitted by the court of first instance on November 4, 2022.

On February 27, 2025, the court of appeals accepted an appeal lodged by the attorney-general, annulling the acquittance rulings and ordering the retrial of the case under a different criminal court composition.

The indictment includes 36 charges, including conspiracy to defraud, forgery, obtaining registration by false representation and money laundering.