The importance of prevention as key to minimise road safety risks was presented by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Tuesday as part of the ministry’s new health and safety campaign.

“Prevention requires education that is cultivated from an early age, in the family and at school, and is reinforced throughout life,” he said.

Referring to road safety, he highlighted the role of accident prevention as a central part of the government’s public health policy and stressed the need for special care for young people and motorcyclists, with information and training tailored to the risks they face.

“The goal is for knowledge to become judgment and judgment to become responsible behaviour,” he said.

He then went on to outline the government’s responsibility in the creation of safe infrastructure, effective controls and the coordination of competent services.

“In this joint planning, the health sector contributes with scientific knowledge, prevention and the preparedness of its services,” he said.

This, Charalambides said, included the responsibility to ensure timely and appropriate care which required the reduction of response times and the improvement of operational coverage.

“The development of rapid response rescue motorcycles and the strengthening of the ambulance station network are important directions of this effort,” he said.

The minister also referred to the role of citizens, stating that, with the right training, they could make a significant contribution until a health professional arrived.

“First aid training enhances this capability and complements the organised response of emergency care services,” he said.

Charalambides recognised the efforts of ambulance crews and health professionals, stressing that the government needed to ensure they had the needed training and resources required for their work.

“Respect for their contribution must also be reflected in the conditions in which they work,” he said.