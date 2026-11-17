Police on Tuesday warned about scam text messages that appear to be from Digipol, which are being used to steal personal and banking details and take people’s money.

The messages contain links directing recipients to make supposed payments for outstanding fines.

Police stressed that the messages are fake and have no connection with the Cyprus police.

The public is urged not to open links sent through text messages, emails or messaging applications by unknown or suspicious senders, or enter personal or banking details on suspicious websites.

Anyone wishing to check whether they have outstanding matters with police should use the force’s official communication channels.