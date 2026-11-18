There’s that moment when the first Christmas lights come on and the house immediately feels different. The living room becomes cosier, our favourite corners take on a festive air, and every little detail reminds us that the days we’ve been waiting for all year are drawing near. Christmas, however, doesn’t need to be over the top to find its way into our homes. With a tree, a few fairy lights, our favourite decorations and a few decorative touches, we can create an atmosphere that suits our own style. The joy of the festive season lies not in excess, but in simplicity! Let’s discover some easy ideas to fill every corner with a little of the magic of the festive season.

The Christmas tree takes centre stage

For many of us, decorating starts with the tree. It’s the focal point around which we gather, exchange presents and take the most beautiful festive photos. Whether we prefer a larger tree or a smaller one for our flat or house, the important thing is to choose one that suits our space. We can stick to a specific colour scheme or mix and match decorations of different shapes and colours for a more playful look. And of course, they don’t all have to be the same. New decorations, along with those we’ve kept from previous Christmases, combined with those we’ve made ourselves by experimenting with different materials, can become the most beautiful part of the décor.

Lights that create the right atmosphere

If there’s one thing that can instantly change the feel of a room, it’s the lighting. A string of fairy lights on the tree, around a shelf or near the window adds a soft glow without needing to change anything else. We can choose warm lighting for a more relaxed atmosphere or combine different light sources for a more festive effect. Small decorative lights can also add character to a corner of the living room or the hall. Sometimes, just a few little lights are all it takes to make us feel that Christmas has arrived.

Giving the living room a cosier feel

The living room is where we spend many of our festive moments, so it’s worth giving it a little extra attention. Soft cushions, a cosy blanket on the sofa and a few decorative touches can transform the look of the room without making any major changes. Choose colours you like and combine different textures for a more interesting effect. We can opt for classic combinations of red and green, earthy tones with natural elements, or white and gold for a more understated festive look. The aim is to create a space where we’ll want to relax and spend time with our loved ones.

Small festive touches in every room

There’s no need to limit your Christmas decorations to the living room alone. A doormat in the hall, a decorative item in the bedroom or a festive detail in the kitchen are enough to bring the whole house into the same festive spirit. A vase with decorative branches, a small Christmas plant or a candle in a pretty holder can serve as subtle touches.

Decorating with the things we love

The most beautiful homes at Christmas aren’t necessarily the ones that follow all the latest trends. They’re the ones that tell a story about the people who live in them. It might be a handmade ornament, a decoration we’ve made with the children, a collection of baubles that grows every year, or an object that reminds us of a special moment. We can combine these favourite pieces with new decorations, creating a space with personality. In this way, each year the decorations take on a story of their own and become a little family tradition.

How to set the festive table

The festive table is one of the best ways to share the Christmas spirit with our loved ones. It doesn’t have to be complicated to look lovely. We start by gathering the plates, bowls and glasses we’ll need, and choose a tablecloth or placemats that suit our style. Next, we add some napkins in festive colours, a small centrepiece and, if there’s enough space, a few candles placed at a safe distance from the other items. We can also use small twigs or natural elements to give the table a cosier feel. The secret is to leave enough space for the food and to ensure that everyone can sit and be served comfortably.

Let’s make this Christmas our own. There’s no one ‘right’ way to decorate our home. We might love traditional red and green decorations, or prefer more natural shades and simple lines. Whichever style we choose, what matters is that we feel comfortable in our own space and create an atmosphere that makes us look forward to the festive season. A festive visit to IKEA stores or ikea.com.cy is a great place to start our festive preparations.