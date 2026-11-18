Public hospital doctors’ union (Pasyki) on Wednesday accused the board of the state health services organisation (Okypy) of failing to fill key management posts, saying the organisation’s financial directors’ positions are all vacant and the operational director’s post has been empty for more than a year.

The union said the three financial director posts across Okypy’s directorates remain unfilled, with the psychiatric services directorate being run by the organisation’s financial director on top of his main duties.

Pasyki’s board said it holds the Okypy board responsible for “prolonged delays” in staffing management positions and in applying the current legislation.

It called on Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides and parliament to check whether the organisation’s administration complies with the law and to pursue any responsibilities that arise.

The union also objected to the manner in which Okypy publicly describes the scientific director’s role as purely advisory.

It said the law places the post within the management team of public hospitals, which carries executive responsibility for their administration and operation.

Pasyki asked how the organisation’s financial and operational adequacy is being ensured, who is exercising the duties of the vacant posts, under what authorisation and with what accountability, and how the prolonged delays and temporary replacements are justified. It also asked for a specific timetable for filling the positions.

“Silence is not an excuse, replacement does not remove staffing responsibility, and public statements do not amend the law,” the union said.