The health ministry has called on parents to use antibiotics responsibly, highlighting that misuse contributes to antimicrobial resistance.

November 18 has been designated as European Antibiotic Awareness Day, focusing on the correct use of antibiotics in children, particularly babies and preschoolers.

Antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections but do not work for viruses.

Common childhood ailments like colds and flu do not require antibiotics, and misuse can lead to side effects and resistant bacteria.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports that resistant bacteria cause over 35,000 deaths annually in the EU and European Economic Area.

Parents are advised to administer antibiotics only when prescribed, adhere to dosage and treatment duration, and avoid using leftover medication or sharing with others.

Vaccination and good hand hygiene are also recommended to prevent infections.

Cyprus is set to implement a national strategy to combat antimicrobial resistance from 2026 to 2030.