Nicosia municipality has secured €84,925 in co-funding from the transport ministry to introduce 20 and 30km/h speed limit zones, as part of efforts to improve road safety across the municipality, it announced on Wednesday.

The municipality said the funding was approved following an assessment of its applications by the relevant evaluation committee.

It covers the introduction of 30 km/h zones in historic areas of Nicosia, including parts of the old city, Ayios Dometios, Engomi and Pallouriotissa.

The municipality said it has also approved additional traffic-calming zones with 30 km/h speed limits, aimed at protecting areas of particular historic or cultural significance, as well as residential neighbourhoods near schools, parks, green spaces, cycle paths and other points of interest.

Several traffic-calming zones are already in operation, including in the walled city, the historic centre of Kaimakli, Omorphita, the historic centres of Pallouriotissa and Ayioi Omologites, and the area of Lykavitos between Makarios, Digenis Akritas, Kallipoleos and Ethnikis Frouras avenues.

Other restrictions are already in place in the historic centres of Engomi, Ayios Dometios and Aglandjia.

Meanwhile, the municipal council has approved further speed limit zones which are awaiting implementation.

These include the area west of Democratias Avenue and north of Gregori Afxentiou Avenue, as well as the area west of Democratias Avenue, south of Gregori Afxentiou Avenue and north of Kyriakou Matsi Avenue.

Additional zones are planned for the area between Iroon and Ilia Papakyriakou avenues and Giorgou Seferi Street, and the area bounded by Iroon, 28 October and Ilia Papakyriakou avenues.

The municipality also plans to introduce restrictions in the area between Prodromou, Griva Digeni, Ayiou Prokopiou and Metochiou avenues and Sina Street, as well as the area between Iroon and Lefkotheou avenues and Lykavittou and Pentelis streets.

The municipality said the wider programme is intended to improve road safety in residential neighbourhoods and areas used by pedestrians and cyclists.