When will the education ministry put an end to this ludicrous practice of schoolchildren taking November 17 off school to mark the anniversary of the uprising of the students of Athens Polytechnic against the Junta in Greece in 1973? This is not an anniversary for which a day of school should be missed, especially, as November 15 is a government-sanctioned ‘protest day’ to mark the anniversary of the occupied north’s unilateral declaration of independence, in 1983.

While the schoolchildren’s protests about the establishment of the ‘TRNC’ might have some justification, the protests about the polytechnic uprising have none. The school protests may have been understandable when the memory of the July 1974 coup by the Greek Junta was still fresh in the minds of people, but 53 years later there is excuse for them. Schools could dedicate an hour discussing the Polytechnic uprising on November 17, without the silly demonstrations.

On Tuesday morning a group of teenagers marched to the US embassy in Nicosia, wearing their school uniforms and holding a banner with the Cold War slogan ‘Nato-CIA betrayal,’ as if anti-American sentiment is an official public-school policy promoted during school hours. The government should not allow this to take place as anti-Americanism is not official state policy in the way it is in counties like Iran and Cuba. Students should not be permitted to leave school to shout abuse against a country with which ties, according to our president, have never been stronger.

Students are free to demonstrate wherever they like and against whatever and whomever they disapprove of in their free time, but not on a school day. And they should certainly not be chanting the anti-West slogans used by Akel and Edek in the 60s, 70s and 80s when they were the mouthpieces of Soviet propaganda in Cyprus. This was the period when their anti-West slogans, apart from the US and Nato, also targeted the European Economic Community (EEC).

The Pancyprian Coordinating Committee of Students (Psem), which organised the students’ march to the US embassy and provided the banners, is under the influence of Akel, which strives to keep the anti-West and anti-Nato hatred alive through affiliated groups; the Pancyprian Peace Council is another such group. Teenagers, some as young as 13, suddenly know everything about the polytechnic uprising of 53 years ago, when probably not even their parents had been born, and are dishing out the blame. Nato had no involvement in what happened at the polytechnic. The CIA may have had links with the Junta, but it was the Greek army that violently crushed the uprising.

It is astonishing that the Kremlin narrative that demonised the West is still going 53 years after the event, fed to impressionable schoolchildren, who seem to think they have a national duty to demonstrate outside the US embassy every November 17. This idiocy needs to stop.