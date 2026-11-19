The 21st News Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has opened in Larnaca, bringing together news directors, editors-in-chief and executives from public broadcasting organisations to discuss the future of journalism.

Opening the assembly, EBU board chairman Pavlos Pavlou stressed the importance of cooperation between public broadcasters as technology and the media landscape continue to change.

The two-day meeting focuses on challenges facing news organisations, including the reliability of news, artificial intelligence (AI), the future of journalism and how public media can respond to changing audience needs.

YouTube vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa Pedro Pina is the keynote speaker.

Participants will also hear the findings of the EBU’s 2026 report on the role of public service media in a changing environment.

In his opening address, Pavlou highlighted the benefits of Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC)’s participation in the EBU, including access to expertise, news exchanges, training and conferences.

He also referred to CyBC’s coverage during Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

The broadcaster supplied news material to EBU members, recording its highest number of submissions to the union’s news exchange service.

Pavlou said the assembly’s presence in Larnaca recognised the importance of the EBU to CyBC. Previous EBU meetings were held in Limassol in 2019 and 2024.

He said cooperation between public broadcasters was increasingly important as major technology companies and advances in AI reshaped the media sector.

“CyBC’s role and mission as the island’s public broadcaster also needed to be reconsidered in response to the changing media environment,” he added.

Participants will also visit Larnaca and Nicosia during the assembly.