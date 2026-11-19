EKO initiative aims to ease household energy costs in Cyprus

EKO is offering households in Cyprus discounts of up to 10 per cent on heating oil and kerosene, alongside a separate benefit on transport fuels, as part of an initiative aimed at easing family expenses during the winter and festive period.

The company said the offer provides a 5 per cent price reduction on all orders of heating oil and kerosene placed through EKO service stations.

Customers who also use the EKO Smile app receive an additional 5 per cent benefit, bringing the total saving to up to 10 per cent.

Based on current prices, the combined benefit can amount to up to 15 cents per litre, EKO said.

The initiative comes at a time when household heating needs are increasing during the festive season, with the company seeking to provide practical support for family budgets and help households keep their homes warm.

EKO is also bringing back a separate offer for private customers using its EKO Smile app, providing a 5 per cent benefit on all transport fuels.

The company said the measures were intended to support consumers facing higher energy needs and household spending, extending the offer beyond home heating to motorists.

EKO described the initiatives as part of its wider commitment to corporate social responsibility and its presence in Cypriot society, saying it sought to respond to everyday needs through practical actions that make a difference to households.

The company added that supporting Cypriot families had long been an important part of its activities and contribution to the community.

Finally, the company noted that terms and conditions apply to the offers.