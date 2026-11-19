The employer cost per teacher in primary education has increased by 77 per cent since 2006, reaching €85,000 in 2023, according to a new study published by Dedomenon.

Public spending on education as a whole increased by 60 per cent since 2006, reaching €1.6 billion in 2023, 74 per cent of which is allocated to salaries of teaching staff.

Dedomenon is a research group consisting of Michalis Michaelidis, a social sciences academic from the University of Cyprus and Neophytos Aristodimou, a business consultant specialised in process analysis and installing systems that support data-driven decision-making.

The group has in the past published data collections on economy, demographics, education and society.

Their latest study focuses on changes to Cyprus’ education system between independence in 1960 and 2023.

“This data analyses facts and trends that we believe are particularly relevant to the public discourse,” Dedomenon says.

The study analyses a variety of parameters including student population, teaching costs and public expenditure.

The highest employer cost increase was recorded in primary education, followed by an increase of 59 per cent, €96,000 per teacher in secondary education. Meanwhile the employer costs in pre-primary education remained stable over the last 17 years, standing at €61,000 per teacher.

With regard to the overall number of teaching staff, the study recorded an increase at all levels since 1960.

In preschool, 3,000 teachers are recorded in 2023, in primary education, the number stood at 5,100 and in secondary education it reached 7,100, with the majority of teachers being women.

The investment per student in 2023 amounted to €6,800 in pre-school, €9,200 in primary and €13,700 in secondary school.

Investments per school unit have shown a slight increase in the last decade and for 2023 amounted to €130,000 in secondary education, €58,000 in primary education and €18,000 in preschool education.

The study also evaluated changes in student population.

In preschool education, the number of students is constantly increasing, reaching 39,000 for 2023 to 2024.

In primary education, the number of students ranged between 53,000 to 63,000, recording a decline since the mid-2000s and a recovery to 60,000 in the year spanning 2023 to 2024.

In secondary education, students reached 61,000 in 2023 to 2024, the highest number recorded in more than ten years.

According to the study findings, attendance in public schools is gradually decreasing, having fallen from 89 per cent in 2000 to 78 per cent in secondary education and from 96 per cent to 86 per cent in primary education. In preschool, the number dropped from 54 per cent to 46 per cent.

For full report click here

https://www.dedomenon.eu/educy2026

https://www.dedomenon.eu/educy2026