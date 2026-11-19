Cyprus’ Olivia Bazlova finished second in the junior women’s event at the ISU Challenger Series Tallinn Trophy 2026 in Estonia. The competition also served as the Cyprus National Championships, making Olivia the 2026/27 Cyprus national champion.

The junior women’s competition at the Tallinn Trophy 2026, part of the international ISU Challenger Series, concluded in Tallinn on 18 November. Thirteen-year-old Bazlova, representing Cyprus, scored 164.43 points to take second place in a field of 31 skaters. Estonia’s Sofia Nekrassova won with 173.56, and Germany’s Sophie Erhardt was third with 161.43.

Olivia was fourth after the short program (54.22). Her free skate earned 110.21 points, the second-highest score of the day, lifting her onto the podium ahead of skaters from Germany, Finland, Sweden, the United States and Italy.

As Cyprus has no ice rink of its own, the rules allow its national championships to be held at a competition in another country.

The Cyprus Ice Skating Federation held this season’s national championships within the Tallinn Trophy 2026, where Olivia was the highest-placed Cypriot skater and won the title of 2026/27 Cyprus national champion.

The results of the competition will be taken into account by the federation when deciding who will represent Cyprus at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2026/27, to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 24–27 February 2027.

The silver medal continues a strong season. This autumn Olivia made her debut in the ISU Junior Grand Prix series and finished in the top ten twice: 7th in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and 8th in Gdańsk, Poland. This is her first season in the junior category.

Olivia is coached by Andrei Bushkov, the 1996 World champion and two-time European champion in pair skating (with Marina Eltsova, competing at the 1998 Olympic Games), and Estonian coach Alexei Kozlov, a three-time Estonian men’s champion.

Results like these are particularly significant for Cyprus, where figure skaters have very limited access to ice. Olivia has lived in Cyprus since early childhood and trains in Limassol.