To benefit from the revenue wine can provide, those in the industry need to do some learning first

Wine sales can be an important aspect of many restaurants, bars, catering establishments and wine shops. To maximize sales and customer satisfaction, it is essential to properly train staff in wine sales. At a recent Cavaway training, we got to taste wines from its portfolio. Here are some of the whites and rosés.

2025 Ktima Gerolemo, Seven Souls Spourtiko, PGI Lemesos ABV 12.5%

The Athinodorou brothers built this winery in the early 80s with their father, who used to sell their wines to tourists passing through. They focus on quality and experiment with indigenous varieties such as Xynisteri, Morokanella, Opthalmo, Maratheftiko and Yiannoudi. They also produce Commandaria. Furthermore, they produce probably the best Riesling on the island.

One of the premium dry whites of Ktima Gerolemo, with a variety that usually captures the essence of Cyprus. Straw yellow with greenish hues. On the nose it shows fresh notes that recall the aromas of the fresh sea breeze evoking sensations of flowers and white peach, citron peel and hints of aromatic herbs such as sage and thyme plus white pepper and some smoky tones which blend with toffee and honey notes. On the palate, it is pleasant, well balanced between freshness and savouriness. €16.65

2024 Ayia Mavri Winery, Xynisteri, PGI Lemesos ABV 12.5%

The Ayia Mavri Winery is the former Kilani Winery. Established in the 80s, the award-winning winery is famous for its sweet Moschato wines. Bright and vibrant pale-yellow colour. Subtle development and complexity in the aroma, a result of one year of ageing. After some time breathing, aromas of luscious stone fruit – white peach and apricots – herbs and a trace of white flowers and lemon blossoms emerge. As for the flavour, it has a velvety feel in the mouth and a long, satisfying aftertaste thanks to its good acidity and structure. €9.95

2024 Askon Art Krama White, Nicosia, ABV 12%

Askon Art winery began in 1991 when a young couple with their love of the place, hospitality and tradition created Pernia restaurant. Their children, restless by nature, continued the family trade. The first trained as a chef and the second an oenologist. They had their own vision for Pernia restaurant. It is now revamped with a new menu while the creation of Askon Art Winery followed. The family vineyards were revived, where sustainable cultivation methods and precision viticulture are now applied.

Still, in its third vintage, an interesting dry white. A blend of Xynisteri, with the Greek Assyrtiko and French Sauvignon Blanc. Clear, pale yellow colour, brilliant hue with some viscosity on the rims. The nose offers intense aromas of white flowers, peach, pomelo and nectarine paired with some green apple skins, tropical fruit, melon, pineapple and elderflower, all framed with grass notes. There is a lovely tangy freshness, some chalky, textural elements and the blend add an extra element of complexity and, I dare say, class. Not your usual Xynisteri blend but it honors the regional style. €15

2023 Kalamos Winery Allios, PGI Pafos ABV 12%

From the family-owned winery in Amargeti that opened when Nicos Ignatiou decided to start a small business with this two sons. The limited-edition wines became a full-range production of white, red and rosés as well as sweets and distillations. Commandaria is also available and there is a full range production of Zivania.

Allios, or different, is a classically-styled Xynisteri aged in acacia and oak barrels with a bright yellow colour. It is beautifully perfumed with ripe stone fruit, yellow apple and notes of white peach, guava, passion fruit and acacia flower. Full-bodied, the palate is super concentrated and precise with zesty citrus and summer stone fruit flavours, complemented by subtle hints of dry fruit, sage and wet river stones. This wine possesses crisp, refreshing acidity and a unique mineral saline finish. €12

2025 Kyperinos Winery Rosé Shiraz-Merlot, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13.5%

Established in 2019 by a group of friends living in Kyperounda. This rosé is a blend of Shiraz and Merlot varieties, and it entices you with its strawberry-cherry colour. Bright and sassy, delightfully light and crisp. Floral, clean, fresh berries, strawberry and red cherry first then followed by aromatic herbs and flowers with some caramel notes at the end. The harmony of bright acidity, rich texture and dry finish show the completeness of this wine. Creamy strawberry upfront and lingering flavours of fresh basil and thyme on the palate. €9

2024 Askon Art Krama Mavros (e) Okeanos, Nicosia, ABV 12.5%

A gastronomic rosé, a blend of Syrah and Maratheftiko produced from high altitude vineyards. Clear, brilliant, light pink colour, onion skin with cherries and wild red berries bursting on the nose, fresh strawberries and raw pomegranate, red plum, touch of pink grapefruit and spice, sage and wet stone minerality complete the olfactory analysis. The palate is radiant, fresh with pleasant acidity, very expressive with all of the signature elements of the region, the ethereal character, the saline, upfront tannic structure and more cherries and spice along with juicy raspberry to the finish. €15

Distributed by Cavaway, Tel: 70008588