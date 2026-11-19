Two people aged 32 and 30 years, were arrested on suspicion of importing cannabis in Paphos on Wednesday.

Police said that the arrest followed the detection of a parcel containing 1.979kg of cannabis in Paphos.

The parcel was received by the 32-year-old who man was immediately arrested. Police later seized two phones that were found in his possession.

Investigations revealed that the parcel contained an invoice issued in the name of a 30-year-old woman.

As part of the investigations, arrest warrants were issued for the two individuals and a search warrant was issued for a store jointly managed by the two.

During the search of the store, the authorities seized eight products allegedly containing CBD and two products containing THC, as well as 15 electronic vaporisers, which are suspected to be duty-free.

Both suspects were arrested on court warrants and were taken into custody.