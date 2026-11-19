Visa, a world leader in digital payments, this week announced the expansion of the Visa Agentic Ready programme to the acceptance ecosystem. As a part of Visa Intelligent Commerce, the expanded programme helps merchants, payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers prepare for agent-initiated transactions and participate in the next era of commerce.

This latest phase is launching with more than 85 acceptance participants across Europe, including Adyen, Barclaycard Payments, Checkout.com, Global Payments, Nuvei, PayPal, Stripe and Worldline, with additional financial institutions, merchants and enablers expected to join throughout 2027. Merchants, payment service providers and acquirers can now join the 40+ European issuers already participating in Agentic Ready.

In Cyprus, Pay.com, Ecommbx, Payabl, Solidgate, JCC, Nuvei and Unlimit are among the initial participants in the programme.

On what the expanded programme will test, Michael Ioannides, country manager for Visa Cyprus, said, “AI agents are already changing how people discover, shop and buy.

For agentic commerce to scale, consumers and merchants need to know they can trust it, and payment providers need confidence that transactions can move securely and reliably.” Ioannides added, “Agentic Ready brings the payments ecosystem together to test what works, build confidence and make AI-powered commerce ready for everyday use.”

According to the statement, Europe has a distinct payments environment, combining a diverse merchant landscape with established requirements around security, authentication and consumer control.

Drawing on Visa’s decades of experience providing the trust, security and technology that underpin new forms of commerce, Agentic Ready for Acceptance is designed to help the ecosystem prepare for agentic commerce within this unique environment.

To do so, the programme gives merchants, payment service providers and acquirers a common framework to test how trusted AI agents can be recognised, authenticated and processed. This framework supports agentic transactions on both consumer and commercial cards, laying a foundation for agentic B2B services and payments.

Visa is making it easier for partners to embed trust and intelligence into their commerce journeys by giving them a common way to test new experiences while using the payment infrastructure they already rely on.

Acquirers and PSPs provide the infrastructure and services merchants rely on. Through the latest expansion of Agentic Ready, participants can test real-world agentic experiences to help Visa validate readiness and ensure the programme reflects the needs of different markets, payment ecosystems and merchant environments.

For Karan Katyal, global head of agentic commerce at Adyen, that shared testing goes hand in hand with common standards. He said, “Agentic commerce can only succeed through open collaboration across the entire ecosystem. At Adyen, we are committed to building interoperable foundations, which is why we’re working with Visa as its Agentic Ready program expands.”

On what that work entails, Katyal added, “Defining clear, actionable standards for agentic transactions is an essential step toward empowering merchants and enabling this channel to scale.”

At Barclaycard Payments, Spiros Theodossiou, chief product and technology officer, linked that work to what merchants need as shopping habits change.

He said, “Agentic commerce has the potential to change how people shop and pay, which could create new opportunities for merchants and shoppers alike. We want to help our merchants prepare for what that could mean, while making sure payments remain secure, controlled and resilient.”

Theodossiou added, “This is new territory for everyone, and having the industry work together around a common framework will help make sure the infrastructure is ready to support it.”

For Matthieu Barral, vice-president of global partnerships at Checkout.com, the question is how merchants adapt the systems they already use. He said, “As AI agents reshape how purchases begin, payment infrastructure must keep pace without compromising customer consent or merchant control.”

Barral added, “Through Visa’s Agentic Ready Program, we’re exploring how merchants can adapt their existing systems for agent-initiated transactions, bringing authentication, risk and payment processing together.”

Cindy Turner, chief product officer at Global Payments, also pointed to customer consent and how merchants verify it. She said, “Agentic commerce will only scale if merchants can trust how agents identify themselves, what customers have authorized and how payments are executed.”

On the work with Visa, Turner added, “Along with partners like Visa, Global Payments is committed to helping build both the infrastructure that makes agentic commerce possible and the orchestration and trust layers that will seamlessly and securely connect merchants and agents. We are creating a future that gives merchants of all sizes the flexibility to fully participate in AI-driven commerce.”

That work extends from checkout to what happens after a purchase. Steve Mathison, head of payment optimisation at Fiserv, said, “Fiserv is advancing capabilities across agent discovery and checkout, tokenized payments, agent authentication, fraud management and post-purchase services. These capabilities help merchants build the infrastructure needed to support agentic commerce while maintaining trust, transparency, and control.”

At Airwallex, Jason Gottlieb, vice-president of financial and strategic partnerships, pointed to the tools the company already provides.

He said, “Agentic commerce is already reshaping how products are sold around the world, and trust is integral to its continued expansion. Our acquiring, issuing, and commerce tools such as Airi provide merchants, shoppers, and AI platforms with a secure, regulated way to make and accept agentic payments.”

On joining the programme, Gottlieb added, “We’re proud to partner with Visa’s Agentic Ready program to help the global ecosystem scale with confidence.”

For PayPal, the work with Visa includes getting its merchants ready to accept Visa’s agentic tokens. Jeff Pomeroy, senior vice-president of payment services, said, “As consumers increasingly turn to AI agents to make purchases on their behalf, PayPal is focused on providing merchants with secure, reliable ways to accept agentic payments. We’re working with Visa to enable PayPal’s merchants to accept Visa agentic tokens seamlessly as the ecosystem builds toward agent-initiated commerce.”

At Stripe, the tests also cover merchant controls and approval rates. Kenny Wolf, business lead for core payments, said, “Businesses should be able to sell to AI agents as easily as they sell to people. With Visa’s Agentic Ready program, we’re drawing on our work with agents and merchants to test ways to recognize agent-initiated payments, strengthen merchant controls and improve approval rates.”

Filippo Signoretti, group chief business development and strategy officer at Nexi, pointed to the role of acquirers in helping merchants adopt those payments.

He said, “The development of agentic commerce requires a payments ecosystem ready to support new ways of shopping. As an acquirer, Nexi plays a key role in enabling merchants to embrace this evolution.” On the partnership, Signoretti added, “Together with Visa, we are working to support them in adopting AI agent-initiated transactions and capturing the opportunities they offer in a secure and trusted environment.”

At GetNet, chief executive Juan Franco linked the company’s participation to its work with merchants. He said, “Agentic commerce represents the next evolution of digital commerce. At Getnet, we are committed to helping merchants unlock this opportunity by combining payments, AI and commerce capabilities into seamless, secure experiences.”

Franco added, “Our participation in Visa Agentic Ready reinforces that commitment and helps drive trusted adoption at scale.”

For Phil Fayer, chair and chief executive of Nuvei, that adoption depends on trust in each payment. He said, “Agentic commerce will only reach its potential if consumers and businesses can trust the technology behind every transaction. By working with Visa and the wider ecosystem, we’re establishing the standards and infrastructure needed to make agent-initiated payments secure, reliable and scalable, advancing our vision for every payment, everywhere.”

Worldline has already run live payments in several European markets. Its head of e-commerce, Grégoire Bourdin, said, “Last summer, Worldline demonstrated that agentic payments could move from concept to production, with live end-to-end transactions across several European markets.”

Bourdin linked those transactions to the company’s participation, adding, “Joining Visa’s Agentic Ready for Acceptance programme is the next step: helping merchants prepare for agent-driven commerce while building the trust, security and interoperability needed for broader adoption.”

Visa Acceptance Platform complements the expanded Agentic Ready programme with capabilities spanning the entire payment lifecycle, including omnichannel acceptance, credential management, fraud protection and dispute management. Together, these solutions give merchants an integrated path to enable agentic experiences, process agent-initiated transactions, and apply fraud and risk controls while building on their existing infrastructure.

Today’s expansion of Visa Agentic Ready builds on the initial launch earlier this year, which now supports more than 40 European issuers as they prepare for agentic commerce. The initiative provides financial institutions with a structured way to test and validate agent-initiated transactions using their own issued credit and debit cards.