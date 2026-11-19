A total of 46 cartons of undeclared cigarettes and 24 cartons of undeclared heated cigarettes were seized in a vehicle belonging to a 62-year-old Greek Cypriot in Kofinou on Wednesday.

The tobacco products were found during a check on the vehicle of the 62-year-old and did not bear any health indications in both Greek and Turkish, indicating that they were illegally smuggled from the occupied north.

The 62-year-old had previously come to the attention of the customs department in connection with similar cases and was arrested.

Police also seized his vehicle.

The man was later released on an out-of-court settlement of €5,000 plus €500 for the return of his vehicle.

The seized tobacco products will be destroyed in accordance with the established procedure.