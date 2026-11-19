The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) on the occasion of World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Thursday launched a new public information campaign highlighting the prevention, recognition of early symptoms and early diagnosis of the disease.

“Information about symptoms and risk factors is vital and can contribute decisively to early diagnosis,” Pasykaf said in a statement.

The association underlined that pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer and continues to be among the cancer forms with the lowest survival rates, often not displaying obvious symptoms until in advanced stages.

Pasykaf said that this made the disease difficult to detect early as its symptoms are often vague or could be attributed to other conditions.

The association warned of important warning signs that should not be ignored such as unexplained weight loss, persistent pain in the upper abdomen or back, new-onset diabetes mellitus with no apparent cause, jaundice, dark urine, changes in bowel movements, and persistent indigestion or digestive discomfort.

“With this campaign we want to remind you that paying attention to persistent symptoms and seeking medical advice early can make a difference. Knowledge saves lives and information is the first step towards early diagnosis,” said Pasykaf director of prevention and social marketing, Georgia Orfanou.

According to Pasykaf, risk factors for pancreatic cancer include smoking, obesity and unhealthy diet, low physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption, type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic pancreatitis, as well as family history and certain genetic predispositions.

As part of the campaign, the parliament and Eleftheria square in Nicosia will be illuminated in purple to raise awareness about the disease.

The campaign is being carried out in cooperation with the Cyprus Gastroenterological Society and is part of the global initiative of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition for World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Further information on the campaign can be found via pasykaf.org