For the third consecutive year, on the occasion of World Children’s Day, the two organisations are joining forces to bring prevention and support into every school.

Remaining true to its long-standing commitment to strengthening social cohesion and actively protecting the younger generation, for the third consecutive year, Lidl Cyprus is joining forces with the independent, international humanitarian organisation “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Centre. In observance of World Children’s Day, the partnership between the two entities is expanding further, transforming the vision for violence prevention, inclusion, and psychosocial support into a tangible reality for children and families across Cyprus.

With a new financial contribution of €30,000 for the 2026–2027 period, Lidl Cyprus’ total support since the collaboration began in 2024, reaches now €90,000. The renewed action plan is grounded on the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and European law, and is structured around the following core pillars:

Non-formal educational programmes in schools: Implementation of the “Beat Bullying” experiential workshops and the “Team Up” programme. Additionally, the “Hope For Children Club” has been established, where students receive weekly training to act as young ambassadors for children’s rights within their school community.

Implementation of the “Beat Bullying” experiential workshops and the “Team Up” programme. Additionally, the “Hope For Children Club” has been established, where students receive weekly training to act as young ambassadors for children’s rights within their school community. Campaign against child abuse and promotion of the 1466 Helpline: Support and promotional outreach for an extensive awareness campaign, ensuring that the message—and access to the free 1466 Helpline for Children and Adolescents (available 24/7, 365 days a year, offering psychological, social, and legal support)—reaches every child and family.

The tangible impact of this partnership is clearly reflected in the results achieved to date: more than 6,000 students across all districts and educational levels have participated in these educational initiatives (including over 3,700 children across 95 separate activities during the 2025–2026 academic year alone), while over 100,000 citizens have been reached through public awareness events. Furthermore, the 1466 Helpline has received over 1,000 calls so far, 450 children and families have received specialised services through the Counseling Centre in 2025, and 155 educators have undergone training on children’s rights.

The partnership in question serves as a tangible demonstration of how Lidl Cyprus views corporate responsibility—as an ongoing investment in people, and especially in children—ensuring that their care, the respect for their rights, and their psychosocial support remain an absolute priority.