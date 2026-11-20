Marking World Fisheries Day, Oceana welcomes the European Commission’s decision to prioritise implementing existing fisheries legislation. The global ocean conservation organisation calls for concrete action to rebuild fish populations, protect marine ecosystems, and secure the future of fishing communities.

Nicosia – For one evening, the historic Venetian Walls of Nicosia will have something to say about the future of Europe’s seas. On November 20, ahead of World Fisheries Day, Oceana will stage a symbolic light projection onto the historic fortifications, featuring images of marine life and messages highlighting the importance of healthy fish populations, thriving marine ecosystems, and a secure future for fishers and coastal communities.

The setting may be centuries old, but the message is firmly focused on the future: Europe already has a strong legal framework for sustainable fisheries. The priority now is to turn commitments into tangible results. Through the initiative, Oceana welcomes the European Commission’s decision to prioritise implementation and enforcement of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), rather than proposing a revision of the legislation in its 2027 work programme.

“The European Commission has made the right choice. Europe already has the laws and tools needed to secure a sustainable future for its fisheries. Rather than spending years renegotiating existing legislation, we must now focus on putting those commitments into practice,” said Vanya Vulperhorst, Head of Campaigns at Oceana in Europe. “This means rebuilding fish populations, protecting marine habitats and giving fishers greater confidence in the future of their profession. We urge Member States, the European Parliament and the fishing sector to support the Commission’s approach and turn these objectives into concrete action.”

Oceana identifies five priorities for making the most of the existing framework, complemented by targeted measures where necessary:

End overfishing to rebuild depleted fish populations and enable more abundant and sustainable catches in the future.

to rebuild depleted fish populations and enable more abundant and sustainable catches in the future. Improve fishing selectivity to prevent unwanted catches, reduce discards, and minimise waste.

to prevent unwanted catches, reduce discards, and minimise waste. Support small-scale and low-impact fishers by granting them preferential access to fish resources and coastal waters.

by granting them preferential access to fish resources and coastal waters. Protect and restore marine habitats by restricting destructive fishing gear.

by restricting destructive fishing gear. Keep fishing fleet capacity within sustainable limits, in line with what the ocean can sustainably provide.

These are not simply environmental objectives. They are economic and social necessities, too. Healthy fish populations and marine ecosystems underpin the long-term viability of the fishing sector. Rebuilding fish populations, promoting more sustainable fishing practices and ensuring fairer access to fishing can strengthen coastal economies and provide greater security for the communities whose livelihoods depend on the sea.

The European Commission’s recently published Vision 2040 for fisheries and aquaculture, together with the forthcoming European Ocean Act, provide important opportunities to address outstanding challenges and advance these priorities. Oceana calls for these initiatives to deliver concrete measures, supported by clear timelines and measurable objectives.

The projection on Nicosia’s Venetian Walls conveys a message of optimism for Europe’s seas and fishing communities. But optimism, like a healthy ocean, cannot sustain itself without action. The EU has already set a course towards sustainable fisheries. The priority now is to follow through with the decisions and action needed to achieve that goal.