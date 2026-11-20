Cyprus showcases AI, robotics and biotech startups at Slush 2026

Cyprus sent 25 companies to Slush 2026 in Helsinki this week, its biggest delegation to the international startup gathering, where firms developing everything from robotics software to medical devices had two days to put their products in front of investors.

That was up from 14 startups in last year’s delegation. It was also the sixth consecutive year that the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) backed the Cypriot mission, which first went to Helsinki in 2021.

The foundation said the bigger delegation reflected a growing appetite among Cypriot firms to take their products into international markets.

The sold-out event on November 18 and 19 was expected to draw 12,000 people, according to the City of Helsinki.

Alongside AI and robotics, the Cypriot delegation covered autonomous systems, energy, biotechnology, medical technology, blockchain and digital services.

The foundation said that “it backs the mission to help companies raise funding and find commercial partners abroad.”

One of those companies, Chridee Perception Labs Ltd, known as Orom AI, develops software that lets robots use a single camera to map their surroundings in three dimensions and work out where they are in real time.

Its co-founder and chief executive, Charis Christofi, joined RIF director general Theodoros Loukaidis for a discussion titled “Physical AI: Cyprus’ Next Growth Leap”.

Moderated by Giannis Eftichiou of 33East, the discussion looked at where Cyprus could compete in the field and how researchers, founders and investors could work together to bring the technology to market.

Elsewhere in the delegation, GridQ Ltd, known as Neura Energy, develops software to manage equipment such as batteries and cooling systems.

Five companies returned from last year’s mission, including Algamol Limited, which develops equipment for growing algae, and Mamatech Ltd, the company behind the SOULA women’s mental health app. Mentormatic Ltd, Rinnoco Ltd and S.E. Compass Medical Limited also returned.

The rest of the delegation included Inceptus Technology Ltd, The Digital Fox, Zopanta Ltd, RELOC8 ONLINE, ecorbio, Fewton, Design Inspiration Group Ltd (FlowStructAI), MyStudentFlat and Linxei Ltd.

Also taking part were vuneli, Botshare Ltd, V. G. Freyia Labs Ltd, VENT AI Limited, PODISENSE Ltd, Clariven Solutions Ltd, PITYS.AI Ltd, Noesia Ltd and Proxenio Technologies Ltd.