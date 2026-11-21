Cyprus recorded a 10.1 percentage point gap between male and female employment rates in 2025, slightly above the European Union average of 9.7 percentage points, according to Eurostat.

The figures cover people aged between 20 and 64 and show that men continued to have significantly higher employment rates than women across the EU, although the overall gap narrowed slightly during the year.

Across the bloc, the employment rate for men stood at 80.9 per cent, compared with 71.2 per cent for women, producing a gender employment gap of 9.7 percentage points.

This represented an improvement from 2024, when the difference stood at 10 percentage points.

Cyprus is counted as a single statistical region because of its relatively small geographical size, with its gender employment gap standing at 10.1 percentage points.

The European figures form part of efforts under the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan to improve employment participation and reduce inequalities between men and women in the labour market.

The plan sets an overall target of raising the EU employment rate to 78 per cent by 2030, while also aiming to halve the gender employment gap.

To achieve the latter objective, the difference between male and female employment rates must fall to 5.7 percentage points by 2030, requiring an average annual reduction of 0.5 percentage points from 2019 onwards.

Eurostat’s regional breakdown showed that progress has already been made in a number of parts of the EU.

In 2025, 65 of the bloc’s 244 NUTS 2 regions had already achieved the 2030 target for reducing the gender employment gap.

These regions were concentrated mainly in France, Germany and Sweden. France accounted for 14 regions that had reached the target, while Germany had 12. Sweden also performed strongly, with seven of its eight regions already meeting the objective.

However, substantial differences remained across the bloc, particularly in southern and eastern Europe.

Eurostat identified 26 regions with gender employment gaps of at least 18 percentage points in 2025.

Greece accounted for 10 of its 13 regions in this category, with Attiki, Ipeiros and Kriti excluded.

Italy had eight regions among those recording the largest gaps, out of a total of 21, while Romania had five out of eight, excluding Bucureşti-Ilfov, Nord-Vest and Vest.

The list also included Spain’s autonomous regions of Ciudad de Melilla and Ciudad de Ceuta, as well as the French outermost region of Mayotte.

The figures underline the uneven progress being made towards greater gender equality in employment across Europe, with some regions already meeting the EU’s 2030 objective while others continue to record substantial differences between male and female participation in the labour market.