Rialto Theatre hosts immersive experience bringing audience closer to works

Flash Festival returns for its second edition on November 27, 28 and 29, continuing its journey as a platform dedicated to supporting and showcasing contemporary artistic creation in Cyprus. Launched in 2020 as FlashArt, an annual programme, the initiative has evolved into a festival held at Rialto Theatre that continues to make space for new creations and diverse artistic approaches.

The three-day festival presents a programme of performances, projects and screenings, bringing together artists working across dance, music, theatre, performance and film. From experimental audio-visual performances and contemporary choreography to theatre and queer cinema, Flash Festival offers audiences an opportunity to encounter different artistic languages and perspectives.

This year’s programme features works by Benjamin Kahn, Androula, Emiddio Vasquez, Stelios Antoniou, x.ypno and Evita Ioannou, alongside a film selection curated by Queer Wave. The festival also extends beyond the physical stage through a special digital intervention by Associate Artist in Residence 2026, Suzana Phialas.

The performances will take place on the stage of Rialto Theatre, with audience seating also arranged on stage, creating an intimate and immersive experience that brings spectators closer to the artists and the work.

The programme begins with French choreographer Benjamin Kahn’s The Blue Hour on November 27 at 7pm. The piece explores a transitional moment between night and day as a reflection of a society facing ideological and ecological crises. Performed by Théo Aucremanne, the solo draws on diverse movement languages, from classical dance and cabaret to krump and stepping, navigating vulnerability, transformation and the possibility of a new beginning.

At 9pm, Androula Kafa presents Songs from Troodos and other forests, a cycle of songs developed through encounters with the more-than-human world, particularly the mountains and forests of Troodos. Combining voice, electronics and the body, the performance moves through expressions of mourning, desire, prayer and protest, creating a soundscape that confronts contemporary ecological and political realities while searching for wonder and collective catharsis. The night will continue with a party featuring Penny K and has free entry.

November 28’s agenda kicks off with 21S, a live improvised audiovisual performance which revisits the psychogeography of Ayia Napa, once a centre of the UK Garage scene. Combining fractured breakbeats, experimental sound, field recordings and AI-generated visuals, Emiddio Vasquez, Stelios Antoniou and Elvin Brandhi explore the uneasy intersection of club culture and militarism, bringing together music, technology and collective improvisation.

The Acts We Perform

At 8pm, a selection of films from the 7th edition of Queer Wave will be screened exploring performativity as an act of expression, identity and resistance. Titled Acts We Perform, the series includes five short films that touch on gender, sexuality, self-confidence and belonging, while highlighting the power of collective action in the face of oppression.

The TRACKS: From Stone to Concrete performance by by x.ypno traces a journey from the historic, stone-built neighbourhoods of Nicosia to the contemporary concrete landscape of Limassol. Drawing inspiration from the freestyle rap cyphers of Faneromeni Square, the performance combines spoken word, rap, live music and dynamic visuals, bringing together contemporary Cypriot dialect, urban memory and musical experimentation.

One more performance will happen on November 29. Satiriko Theatre will present, for the first time in Cyprus, Lucy Prebble’s award-winning play The Effect, directed by Evita Ioannou. Two participants in a clinical trial for a new antidepressant fall in love, raising questions about whether their feelings are genuine or chemically induced.

Beoynd the stage, the festival’s Associate Artist in Residence Suzana Phialas will take over the Rialto Theatre’s Instagram throughout the three days with digital intervention that moves beyond the physical stage and into the architecture of the scroll.

Through a curated sequence of generative AI scores, unreleased movement studies and fragments from her digital archives, Phialas brings together somatic restriction and synthetic intelligence, transforming the Rialto Theatre Instagram feed into a living, algorithmic gallery.

Flash Festival

Contemporary performances, screenings, parties and interventions. November 27-29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy