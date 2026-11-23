Every call made, film streamed and payment sent in Cyprus relies on connections that reach far beyond the island. While customers may never see this infrastructure, they expect it to work seamlessly, every time.

Cablenet Communication Systems PLC, the island’s fastest-growing converged telecommunications operator, has signed a long-term agreement with BMIT Technologies Plc, securing its international connectivity until 2047. The agreement strengthens the infrastructure behind Cablenet’s New Era of Connectivity, supporting a more reliable customer experience as demand for digital services continues to grow.

The agreement follows BMIT Technologies’ €6.9 million investment in the Arsinoe submarine cable system, which carries data between Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. It provides Cablenet with long-term international connectivity to support consumers, businesses and Cyprus’s growing digital economy.

“Cablenet is the fastest-growing telecoms operator in Cyprus, and that growth rests on international connectivity our customers can count on,” said Ioannis Mavridis, Chief Executive Officer of Cablenet. “This agreement secures it for the long term and gives us a partner whose core business is building and running infrastructure. Now that BMIT is operating in Cyprus, we expect to do considerably more together.”

BMIT Technologies enters Cyprus with Cablenet as first customer

BMIT Technologies, Malta’s leading provider of digital infrastructure and managed IT services, has established a company in Cyprus, marking its first step into the local market. Listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, BMIT serves more than 500 corporate clients, offering expertise in cloud services, cybersecurity and data centre solutions.

“Cyprus is a natural next step for BMIT. Our investment in Arsinoe is about building infrastructure that lasts for decades, and we are proud that Cablenet, with its ambition to transform connectivity on the island, is our first customer here,” said Christian Sammut, Chief Executive Officer of BMIT Technologies. “This is the start of a long-term presence in Cyprus, and we look forward to supporting more businesses as their digital needs grow.”

Backed by GO, built for Cyprus’ digital future

Cablenet and BMIT Technologies are both part of the GO Group, Malta’s leading telecommunications group. With more than €100 million already invested in Cyprus and a further €75 million committed over the next five years, GO Group is backing Cablenet’s next phase of growth through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and digital innovation. Through the Group’s wider network of companies, Cablenet can also draw on expertise in areas such as cybersecurity and cloud services, creating new opportunities to support businesses and consumers across the island.

This agreement marks another step in Cablenet’s New Era of Connectivity, combining GOGroup’s scale and expertise with a long-term commitment to Cyprus’ digital future. With stronger infrastructure and access to broader capabilities, Cablenet is building towards its ambition of becoming one of the most trusted digital brands in Cyprus.

About Cablenet

Cablenet Communication Systems Plc is one of Cyprus’s leading telecommunications providers and the island’s fastest-growing converged operator, offering broadband, TV, fixed telephony and mobile services to residential, business, wholesale and government customers. Cablenet continues to invest in next-generation fixed and mobile infrastructure and is focused on delivering innovative, customer-focused services that support Cyprus’s digital future. Cablenet is a subsidiary of GO plc, Malta’s leading telecommunications group, listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. More information is available at www.cablenet.com.cy.

About BMIT Technologies

BMIT Technologies Plc is Malta’s leading provider of digital infrastructure and managed IT services. Listed on the Malta Stock Exchange and part of GO plc, BMIT serves over 500 corporate clients across a wide range of industries, delivering cloud services, cybersecurity, data centre solutions and professional services. Through its digital infrastructure pillar, BMIT also owns over 300 passive mobile network tower sites and holds a 49-per cent stake in Malta Properties Company plc. BMIT is SOC 2 Type II accredited, ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS certified, and holds a majority stake in 56Bit Limited, an AWS specialist. BMIT has recently established a company in Cyprus, with Cablenet as its first customer. Its purpose is simple: we power digital.