The headteacher of Ayios Spyridonas Lyceum in Kato Polemidia said on Monday that she had repeatedly warned parents and alerted police about a student-organised trip to Kakopetria, during which a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead on Saturday night.

Headteacher Valentina Salte told CyBC on Monday morning she had contacted parents on November 11 and again on November 19, making clear that neither the school administration and teachers nor the parents’ association were involved in organising the trip, which was scheduled for November 20 to 22.

She said she had also contacted Limassol police and police headquarters after witnessing disturbances outside the school on the morning of the departure.

“I was begging the children not to go and informed the police,” she said.

According to Salte, around 100 students were expected to participate, approximately 85 of them from her school, including pupils from all three years of upper secondary education.

She said she had provided police with the bus registration numbers and the names of students organising the trip, warning that some participants might be carrying firecrackers, fireworks or alcohol.

In her letter, she expressed concern that the students organising the excursion would be unable to control the situation if others behaved inappropriately, and asked police to take preventive measures to avoid damage or violent incidents.

Speaking about the 17-year-old, Salte described her as an exceptional student who was loved by her teachers and classmates.

“Everyone loved this child very much. She was an exceptional child, with integrity and kindness, one of the best children in the school,” she said.

“The last thing her parents need right now is to hear or read comments about their child that have nothing to do with reality. We are neither doctors nor investigators, and we have no right to speculate.”

Salte also spoke about the distress experienced by the girl’s friends, who discovered her unconscious after returning from dinner.

“The children feel guilty. They are in a terrible state. It was an enormous shock for them to find their friend in that condition,” she said.

According to the headteacher’s account of what the students had told her, the teenager had felt unwell during the day, experiencing dizziness and vomiting, and had not slept properly the previous night.

She said the girl had told her friends that she was tired and wanted to sleep rather than accompany them to a tavern.

“They had been with her throughout the day. She reassured them that she was fine and would go to sleep,” Salte said.

The girls subsequently tried to contact her by telephone between approximately 9.30pm and 11pm but received no answer, initially believing she was asleep.

When they returned, they were unable to open the door and sought assistance from the hotel’s reception.

“Nobody knows what really happened,” Salte stressed, adding that the symptoms reported by the students would have to be interpreted by medical professionals.

She said she had reassured the girl’s friends that they should not blame themselves.

Asked whether the teenager had a history of fainting or other medical problems, Salte said the school had received no such information from her parents.

“We checked her file again this morning. We had no information about medication, fainting episodes or any health problem,” she said.

She also rejected rumours circulating about the teenager, urging people not to make unfounded allegations about her behaviour.

“She was a happy child. On Thursday, she was outside my office decorating the Christmas tree and singing,” Salte recalled.

“She was an exceptional girl, someone we were proud of. Very polite, calm and a good student. All her teachers loved her.”

The headteacher said a team from the education ministry, including four educational psychologists, had visited the school on Monday, alongside two counsellors from the district education office and two school counsellors.

A support plan had been drawn up and teachers had been given guidance on helping students cope with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the postmortem examination was due to be carried out at Nicosia general hospital by head of the forensic medicine service Angeliki Papetta and forensic pathologist Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

Police are continuing their investigation, including evaluating evidence collected from the scene and statements taken from witnesses.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail that there were currently no indications of criminal activity, adding that toxicological examinations might be required depending on the postmortem findings.