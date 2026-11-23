Around 70 young people, youth workers and volunteers from seven countries took part in YouthFest at Ibrahim’s Hani (inn) in Paphos, marking ten years of activity by the Cross Culture International Foundation Cyprus (CCIF Cyprus).

The festival was organised under the “Time to Move” initiative in collaboration with the Sacred Gardens Cultural Group.

Participants came from Cyprus, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Georgia and Romania, representing ten organisations.

The event began with a parade and traditional dances from Kennedy square to Ibrahim’s Hani, where the programme continued with music, singing and cultural performances.

Information stands for Erasmus+, Eurodesk, Creative Desk Cyprus and YouthNet Cyprus introduced visitors to opportunities in education, volunteering, mobility and youth participation.

Participants also enjoyed creative workshops, games and traditional food, bringing together entertainment and cultural exchange.

The organisation said the festival offered young people from different backgrounds an opportunity to share experiences, build connections and promote cooperation.

This year’s event also marked a decade of CCIF Cyprus initiatives promoting education, intercultural understanding and active participation in society.