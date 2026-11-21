Eurobank has increased the gross interim dividend payable to eligible shareholders to €0.05991 per share, following an adjustment to account for treasury shares that are not entitled to receive the distribution.

In an additional announcement, Eurobank said the revised amount relates to its planned €214 million interim dividend, which was first announced on November 18, 2026, under Article 162(3) of Greek Law 4548/2018.

The bank had initially set the gross payment at €0.05928 per share, before adjustments for treasury shares and the deduction of withholding tax.

However, the exclusion of 37,752,098 treasury shares from the distribution means the final gross amount payable to eligible shareholders has risen to €0.05991 per share.

The dividend will be paid from Eurobank’s “Dividend Reserve” account, a non-mandatory reserve classified under “Special Reserves” in the bank’s financial statements.

Under Article 64 of Greek Law 4172/2013, as amended, the distribution is subject to dividend withholding tax of 5 per cent.

The tax treatment may differ for shareholders covered by specific legal provisions, where exemptions or alternative withholding rates apply.

After the standard withholding tax, the final net interim dividend stands at €0.05691 per share, subject to any applicable exemptions or variations in tax treatment.