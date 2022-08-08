August 8, 2022

Woman caught driving seven times over alcohol limit

A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Paralimni on Sunday for driving under the influence of alcohol seven times over the legal limit, as well as testing positive for drugs.

According to police statement, members of the police intercepted the woman at Giorki Papadopoulos Street and the woman underwent a preliminary alcohol test, which yielded a positive result.

Police then took the woman to the police station where she submitted to a final laboratory alcohol test as a result of which the 40-year-old was arrested for the self-inflicted offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 40-year-old was charged in writing and was released to appear in court at a later stage.

