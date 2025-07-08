Electric and hybrid vehicles continued their upward trajectory in Cyprus during the first half of 2025, even though the overall motor vehicle market experienced a slight decline.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the statistical service, electric cars accounted for 4.8 per cent of all newly registered passenger saloon cars in the first half of the year, up from 3.3 per cent in the same period of 2024.

Hybrid cars also strengthened their share significantly, rising to 43 per cent in January to June, up from 37.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, petrol-powered saloon cars dropped to a 43.6 per cent market share from 49.5 per cent a year earlier.

Diesel-powered cars followed the same downward path, comprising just 8.6 per cent of the market in the first half of 2025, down from 10.0 per cent in the same period of 2024.

In terms of absolute figures, passenger saloon car registrations fell by 3.0 per cent to 20.004 compared to 20.623 in the first six months of 2024.

Out of these, 8.221 or 41.1 per cent were new, while 11.783 or 58.9 per cent were used vehicles.

Rental saloon cars bucked the trend, registering a 22.8 per cent increase to reach 2.820 units.

Across all vehicle categories, total registrations declined by 1.1 per cent in the January to June 2025 period, falling to 25.954 from 26.250 in the same period of 2024.

However, June 2025 showed signs of a rebound. Total vehicle registrations in June rose by 13.1 per cent to 4.942, compared with 4.369 in June 2024.

Passenger saloon car registrations also increased that month by 9.7 per cent to reach 3.780, compared to 3.447 in June 2024.

Goods conveyance vehicles recorded a modest overall increase of 2.7 per cent, reaching 3.055 registrations in the first half of 2025, compared to 2.975 in the same period last year.

Among these, light goods vehicles rose by 4.5 per cent to 2.476 and heavy goods vehicles increased by 1.5 per cent to 346.

Rental vehicles in this category, however, dropped by 20.7 per cent to 119, while road tractors (units of trailers) declined slightly by 0.9 per cent to 114.

Motorcycles over 50cc saw a sharp increase of 31.3 per cent, rising to 2.364 from 1.800 in January to June 2024.

Mopeds under 50cc fell dramatically to 112 units in the first half of 2025, compared with 399 in the same period a year earlier.

Motor coaches and buses also declined, with 78 registrations between January and June 2025, down from 87 in the corresponding period of 2024.

The statistical service also mentioned that vehicle registration data are collected monthly from the road transport department.

These statistics reflect newly registered vehicles and are categorised by type, make, energy source, engine capacity, country of manufacture, and whether they are new or used, based on records maintained by the motor vehicles registration and licensing authority.