November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AsiaSportWorldWorld Cup

Qatar WC ambassador says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’

By Reuters News Service086
file photo: peter tatchell protest for lgbts rights in doha
Veteran LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, campaigning in front of the National Museum of Qatar last month. Tatchell said he was arrested but released less than an hour later

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks.

In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country.

Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

The country expects more than one million visitors for the World Cup.

“They have to accept our rules here,” Salman said, in an excerpt of the interview. “(Homosexuality) is haram. You know what haram (forbidden) means?,” he said.

When asked why it was haram, Salman said: “I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”

The interview was then immediately stopped by an accompanying official. Qatar’s World Cup organisers, when contacted by Reuters, declined to comment.

World soccer’s ruling body FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Organisers have repeatedly said everyone was welcome in Qatar during the World Cup.

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup but the small nation has come under intense pressure in recent years for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

The country’s human rights record has led to calls for teams and officials to boycott the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

Related Posts

Turkey starts paying for some Russian gas in roubles

Reuters News Service

UK expected to raise state pensions, benefits in line with inflation

Reuters News Service

Adored Eriksen the talisman for dynamic Denmark

Reuters News Service

Belgium have all the tools to craft a World Cup trophy win

Reuters News Service

Germany still an enigma but seek World Cup redemption

Reuters News Service

Young Spain ready to rise from the shadows of class of 2010

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign