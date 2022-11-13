November 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Holy Synod to discuss new archbishop elections

By Andria Kades00
holy synod
Meeting of the Holy Synod

The Holy Synod is set to convene on Monday morning, with the election of a new archbishop to be high on the agenda.

The members will meet at 10am, according to the caretaker of the throne Paphos Bishop Georgios.

Within 10 days of the throne being declared vacant, the caretaker issues two circulars: the first orders church officials to draw up electoral registers within 15 days; and the second sets the date for elections, to be held within 40 days after the vacating of the throne.

Archbishop Chrysostomos II who held the post for 16 years died on Monday and buried on Saturday.

Under an amendment to the church charter instituted in 2010, elections are direct – people vote in their registered parish. And there are no formal ballots, as in civilian elections; instead, the ballots are a blank piece of paper, on which parishioners write down whomever they’d like to be archbishop. And they can vote for essentially any senior rank of the clergy – including deacons.

Eligible for the throne are all the members of the Holy Synod, as well as celibate elders and deacons who hold a degree from an accredited school of theology and who have held a ministry for at least 10 years. Candidates must be at least 35 years of age.

Related Posts

Presidential Commissioner to participate in 7th trilateral Cyprus, Greece, Egypt meeting on diaspora issues

Source: Cyprus News Agency

CoLa negotiations to continue this week

Andria Kades

Memorial service held for Glafcos Clerides, Disy unity pledged

Andria Kades

Dance takes stage at Nicosia International Festival

Eleni Philippou

Using the sea to heal

Melissa Hekkers

Anastasiades to seek AG advice on foreclosures freeze constitutionality

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign