November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineUSAWorld

Russian and U.S. officials holding talks in Turkey – Kommersant

By Reuters News Service07
ukrainian servicemen attend a flag rising in central kherson
Ukrainian servicemen attend a flag rising ceremony after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russian and U.S. officials are holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Monday, citing a source, amid continued high tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

A Turkish official declined to comment on whether talks were taking place, while the Kremlin said it could neither confirm nor deny the report.

Kommersant did not provide details on the purpose of the talks, but said the meeting had not been publicly announced beforehand. Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency, is reportedly part of Russia’s delegation, it said.

The report comes as Ukraine celebrates the recapture of its southern city of Kherson, the biggest prize yet won by its forces, after Russian troops withdrew from the area.

Turkey has often presented itself as an arbiter between Moscow and the West since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It helped broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on exporting grain from blockaded Black Sea ports in July.

Related Posts

Biden, Xi greet each other warmly as they meet for talks ahead of G20

Reuters News Service

Russia’s Lavrov scolds Western journalists for false reporting

Reuters News Service

Britain, France sign deal to boost cooperation on illegal migration

Reuters News Service

Biden and Xi to meet ahead of G20, Musk addresses business forum by candlelight

Reuters News Service

Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson

Reuters News Service

Turkey blames Istanbul blast on Kurdish militants, arrests 22, including bomber

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign