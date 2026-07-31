The municipalities of Athienou and Strovolos will hold three-hour peaceful protests on Monday, after their councils announced opposition to “insufficient state support for local government”.

The protests will take place from 9am to 12pm outside the Athienou municipal hall and at the Strovolos municipal hall courtyard, with both municipalities calling on employees and residents who wish to participate to attend voluntarily.

The two municipalities said they object to the state’s approach towards local government, arguing that inadequate funding is forcing municipalities to consider increasing fees and charges paid by the public.

“Instead of the state essentially supporting local government, as it should, especially through adequate and fair state funding, it attempts to transfer the financial burden to the municipalities themselves and, ultimately, to the citizens,” Athienou municipality said.

Strovolos issued a similar statement, saying the state was attempting to shift financial responsibilities onto municipalities instead of providing the necessary support.

It cautioned that the public “should not become the final recipients of insufficient state support for local government”.

Both municipalities stressed that participation by municipal staff would be voluntary and that no employee would face consequences for choosing either to join the protest or continue working.

Strovolos said it would take measures to maintain essential services during the protest period, advising the public who require assistance at municipal offices to arrange visits before or after the three-hour demonstration.