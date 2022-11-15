TEDxLimassol is Living on the Edge

Back after a pandemic-induced break, TEDxLimassol returns this month, an inspirational day filled with motivational and educational talks, parallel activities, surprises and guest speakers from Cyprus and abroad. Although the event has been sold out, the TEDxLimassol team will accommodate more listeners by streaming the whole event online.

November 19’s full-day event has a lot of firsts. It moves to a brand-new location, hosted at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, welcomes speakers from Cyprus and abroad who are joining the TEDxLimassol event for the first time as well as a well-known Greek comedian as the day’s host.

“Many events concentrate on one topic – real estate, shipping, startups, technology. Conversely, TEDxLimassol is designed to take its audience on a journey of ups and downs across many components and emotions. A host is therefore necessary. Along with the theme, the host of a TED event is the glue that connects it together. The host is the person that snaps you out of the hypnotic state you are in from a talk, to prepare you for your next hypnotic state. Lambros Fisfis is one of the funniest comedians in Greece and a talented improviser making him ideal for re-centring the audience,” coordinator Nicholas Nicoli told the to Cyprus Mail.

Fisfis will lead the audience from one event to the next as the 12 speakers and performers take the stage. Professors, activists, explorers, astronomers and all sorts of other experts with an inspirational story to share will guide the audience through the 2022 theme: Living on the Edge.

“Certain speakers investigate issues that are on the edge of new or disruptive social or technological change,” he added. “For example, our understanding of the therapeutic potential of micro-dosing on what we’d consider classical hallucinogens is only now becoming clearer. On a societal level also, we are on the edge of vast waves of climate-induced migration. With others, the theme more closely links with how they as individuals lead their lives. People who jump off planes or who climb K2 although they are afraid of heights. People who have travelled the world to capture moments of others through portrait photography or who take bold decisions to reinvent their careers, or who give us new ways of looking at democracy, or who investigate better ways of raising our kids. They have much to tell us about taking that first step off the edge.”

All talks will be in English, not only because many of the live audience and invited speakers do not speak Greek but also because talks are shared online on various TED platforms. To live stream the event free of charge visit www.TEDxlim.com.

“TEDxLimassol is self-aware of what its role is,” concluded Nicoli. “We feel responsible for wanting to inspire people not just on the day, but enough to change life behaviours.”

Living on the Edge

New edition of TEDxLimassol with 12 speakers and performers. November 19. Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol. 9am-6pm. www.TEDxlim.com