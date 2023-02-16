February 16, 2023

German Bundestag delegation in Cyprus

Like Germany in the past, Cyprus continues to experience the consequences of occupation, President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou said on Thursday.

Her comments came after she received a delegation from the German Bundestag.

According to a press release, the delegation is visiting Cyprus to participate in a workshop on “policy making in Europe” hosted by the Robert Bosch Foundation.

Welcoming the members of the German Parliament, Demetriou spoke about the excellent relations between Cyprus and Germany and their parliaments both on the bilateral level as well as within the EU and internationally, on the basis of common principles and values.

She also noted Berlin’s important role in making key decisions at the European level, and underlined that only with unity and solidarity can minor and major challenges alike be addressed.

Replying to questions from the German MPs about the Cyprus issue, Demetriou reaffirmed the commitment of the Greek Cypriot side to the resumption of talks, based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.  She added that efforts should be intensified to strengthen trust between the two communities.

Demetriou said Germany can contribute by exerting pressure on the Turkish side to abandon its policies for a two-state solution and recognition of the “illegal entity” in the north. This, she said, can never be accepted, as it constitutes a violation of international law and UN resolutions on Cyprus.

Demetriou and the visiting German MPs also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, such as the immigration problem and the energy crisis.

The German parliamentarians also met with members of the House foreign affairs committee.

Committee chair Harris Georgiades (Disy) said they discussed current affairs, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He noted that from the outset, Cyprus – itself a victim of foreign aggression – had sided with the Ukrainian people and fully adopted the EU sanctions framework against Russia.

