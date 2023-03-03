March 3, 2023

Man set for deportation after seeking asylum application update

A 33-year-old man was arrested at a police station on Friday after he walked in to ask for an update on an asylum seeker application after it emerged he had been living in Cyprus illegally.

Efforts are now set to begin for his deportation.

Deputy police chief Michalis Ioannou said the man had arrived at Larnaca airport on January 9, 2015. After filling out the necessary paperwork, he received a work permit valid until July 21, 2019.

By January 14, 2020, the man filed for asylum which was rejected six days later. He received the rejection letter on January 26, 2021.

The 33-year-old appealed the decision on February 11, 2021 which was also rejected. He has since been living in Cyprus illegally, Ioannou said.

The deputy police chief added the man is currently detained and efforts will begin to deport him.

