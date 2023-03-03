March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusStartups and Innovation

New funding calls for research in enterprises from the RIF

By Panis Pieri01
rif 960x546

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) recently announced two new calls for proposals for the ‘Research in Enterprises’ programme.

The total calls budget is €6 million, of which €1 million addresses enterprises without prior significant participation in research, technological development and innovation projects. The maximum funding per project is €200,000.

The ‘Research in Enterprises’ programme aims to enhance the competitiveness of Cypriot enterprises thus resulting in making a contribution to the country’s economic growth, through the development of new products and services and production methods of high-added value, or significantly enhanced products and services and production methods which will be commercially used.

The goal is to intensify the participation of Cypriot enterprises in research activities resulting in raising the contribution of the private sector to the country’s RTDI investments.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility of the NextGenerationEU instrument will finance the call.

Proposals have to be submitted through the RIF – IRIS portal and the deadline for proposal submissions is April 24, 2023, at 13:00 PM.

Moreover, small, medium or large enterprises are eligible to participate in this programme.

For further information, interested parties may contact the RIF support centre by phone at 22205000, via email at [email protected] or click here for more information.

Related Posts

Turkish auto sales jump 63.4 per cent in February

Reuters News Service

Unemployment rate nearly 7 per cent, Cystat figures show

Nikolaos Prakas

Traffic congestion of utmost importance say MPs

Elias Hazou

Criteria clarified for transport subsidy

Nick Theodoulou

House remedies fuel price oversight

Elias Hazou

Five local bands to perform at New Division this month

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign