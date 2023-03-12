March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasUSAWorld

Eight dead after two boats capsize near San Diego

By Reuters News Service00

At least eight people have died after two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, emergency officials said on Sunday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said in a statement that a search and recovery operation began late Saturday night, when the department received calls about fishing boats in distress off the coast of San Diego’s Black’s Beach.

A 911 caller said she had been on a fishing boat with eight people that had made it to shore, but that there was another boat with 8 to 10 people aboard that had capsized, the statement said.

Emergency crews from agencies including the fire department, San Diego Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and found two overturned panga fishing boats and lifeless bodies spread over an area of about 400 yards (366 meters).

Crews found eight people dead, and some agencies were still undergoing a search operation on Sunday morning, the statement said.

Authorities were expected to give an update on the incident later on Sunday.

Related Posts

Russia says forces continue attack in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Reuters News Service

Greeks rally over train crash, labour unions gear for more walkouts

Reuters News Service

Record-strength cyclone Freddy pounds Mozambique after making second landfall

Reuters News Service

‘A thin existence’: man stranded in Turkey after being refused entry to Britain

Reuters News Service

UK’s Hunt says his budget will get more people into work

Reuters News Service

Champagne carpet and crisis team ready for Oscars celebration

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign