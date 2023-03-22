March 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Ferrari reports cyber incident with ransom demand

A man drives a Ferrari past the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy

Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari this week said that a hacker recently demanded ransom from the company related to certain client contact details, adding that the breach had no impact on the company’s operations.

Ferrari said it notified its customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident.

The company said it had started an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity firm and informed relevant authorities.

