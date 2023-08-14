Is there a rally coming for Cronos, Tezos, and Everlodge in August?

As we head into August, three cryptocurrencies, Cronos (CRO), Tezos (XTZ), and Everlodge (ELDG) have been garnering attention for their potential to rally. And with the cryptocurrency market being a hotbed of activity in recent months, numerous individuals are closely monitoring potential bullish trends. This article will explore whether a rally is on the horizon for these digital assets.

Cronos (CRO): Trading in the Green

Cronos (CRO) is a utility token created by Crypto.com to speed up operations inside its financial ecosystem. Recently, Crypto.com announced that it had obtained a license to operate within The Netherlands from De Netherlands Bank. As a result, in the past month alone, the Cronos crypto price rose by 4.4%.

This bullish trend continued as the Cronos price now sits at $0.0593 with a market cap of $1.4B, up 0.80% overnight. Furthermore, the technical analysis of Cronos also paints a bullish picture, with all moving averages in the green. Consequently, experts forecast that Cronos could rise to $0.079 by the end of 2023.

Tezos (XTZ): A powerful smart contract platform

Tezos (XTZ) has become a prominent smart contract platform, offering robust security, scalability, and self-amendment capabilities. With its unique on-chain governance model, Tezos allows stakeholders to participate in decision-making and protocol upgrades actively.

Over the past week alone, the Tezos price jumped by 5.1%. Moreover, this upward trajectory has not ended. To clarify, the Tezos crypto trades hands at $0.8458 with a market cap of $801M, up 4.09% overnight. All signals are bullish for XTZ, with market analysts predicting a $1.03 price point by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): A disruptive force

Everlodge (ELDG) is disrupting the timeshare market by introducing a novel approach to real estate fractional ownership through fractionalized NFTs. With the ability to co-own multi-million-dollar vacation homes for as little as $100, Everlodge democratizes luxury property ownership.

The vast ecosystem

The Everlodge ecosystem encompasses many components. Firstly, its marketplace empowers individuals to engage in fractional real estate investments on the blockchain via fractionalized NFTs backed by these properties. This unique opportunity provides users with the potential to generate a passive income from their fractional ownership.

Additionally, the ecosystem acts as a launchpad for property developers. Therefore, offering them the opportunity to raise capital from the community for new and upcoming projects. Early investors in these developments stand to maximize their return on investment.

Furthermore, those who co-own properties within the marketplace can utilize their property-backed NFTs as collateral to secure short to medium-term loans. Consequently, unlocking further financial flexibility and potential growth opportunities within the Everlodge ecosystem.

ELDG and its long-term growth potential

The ELDG token holds immense long-term growth potential, making it an enticing investment opportunity. With a current presale price of just $0.01, countless individuals are starting to stockpile it. But, the presale is now in Stage One, and the price is expected to increase 280% before it ends.

Furthermore, the token’s value is projected to rally 30x on the launch day. Such significant price appreciation in a short period hints at the project’s robust fundamentals and promising prospects. Due to these reasons, the token seems well-positioned to achieve substantial growth in the long term.

