August 23, 2023

Back to Reality: end-of-summer street party by Fork Food

A few days before August ends and the daily routine returns, a new event will make an appearance, organised by a Nicosia-favourite initiative. The Fork Food Market team returns this summer for one more occasion to mark the end of the season at a new location and with an upgraded agenda.

The Back to Reality street food party on August 30 will take place at Skali Aglantzias as the Fork Food team collaborates with STS Events for the first time. Street food, with new and old vendors, music from a DJ and even a comedy show will unfold during the end-of-summer event.

“This period is always quite special for all of us,” says Fork Food. “Even though we are still in summer mode and completely surrendered to the rhythm of August, we start hearing that little voice inside of our mind that reminds us that the holidays are coming to an end. In other words, this means a return to work, a return to town (for those who went away), a return to traffic, stress and fatigue. Back to reality, basically.

“At this party, you will be able to enjoy quality street food – with vendors and options you already know and love from our markets but also to try a new vegetarian entry – nice drinks from the bar that will be set up by STS Events and good music from DJ Marcos. You will also be able to enjoy a stand-up comedy act which will take part at some point during the night in the amphitheatre and will try to add a humorous note to our return to reality.”

 

Back to Reality

Fork Food Market street party with food, a DJ and a comedy show. August 30. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 99-557777

