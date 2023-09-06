Paphos tourism board updates map in ongoing promotion efforts

The Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) this week announced that through its commitment to boost the sector in the district, it has proceeded with an initiative of enhancing the ‘Paphos Region Map’, a thematic tourism map that has become an invaluable resource for both professionals and tourists.
In their latest announcement, the board has revealed their dedication to the continuous improvement of promotional materials, underscoring the importance of providing visitors with a physical map of the region, despite the digital transformation of their promotional assets.
Etap said that its efforts are aimed at positioning the district as a prime tourist destination while investing in the constant refinement of promotional materials. In this context, “the need for a printed regional map remains high”, as stated by the organisation.
To address this need, the Paphos Tourism Board has undertaken a three-dimensional design approach, providing users with comprehensive information through the Paphos Region Map.
This enhanced map includes two different city maps to enhance user understanding.
The first version provides a comprehensive Paphos-Geroskipou area map. Etap said that this double-sided map showcases the entirety of the Paphos district, covering the Paphos and Geroskipou areas.
The second version focuses on Pegia and Polis Chrysochous. One side of this map presents the Pegia and Polis Chrysochous areas, while the reverse side offers a complete overview of the entire Paphos district.
The Paphos Region Map, which has been in circulation since 2018, undergoes regular updates to ensure it remains a valuable resource for professionals and end-users alike. The next round of enhancements is scheduled for 2024.
Among the updates in this edition, hotel names have been updated, new museums including Inia, Kathikas, and Arodes have been included, nine new cycling routes have been added, diving spots have been highlighted, sunset viewpoints are marked, and smart applications for the UNESCO Archaeological Park, Smart Parking, and more are being promoted.
Distribution of the map continues both conventionally and digitally, catering to a wide audience within and beyond Cyprus.
The board noted that the maps can be found in hotels, tourism agencies, points of interest, tourism ministry information offices, embassies, businesses, and tourism exhibitions, among other locations.
Interested parties can collect physical copies from the Etap offices in Paphos or access the digital version on their website at www.visitpafos.org.cy/downloads, according to the announcement.